Do you make your bed every morning?

According to a new survey, that means you are probably a morning person, have more sex, listen to jazz and like romantic movies.

If you don’t make your bed you are most likely a night owl, listen to rock music, like Seinfeld reruns and are sarcastic. The One Poll/ Sleepopolis survey also found that those who make their beds tend to exercise regularly, eat a healthy diet and like to cook. Those who leave their beds unmade are more likely to identify as introverts, are more likely to snore and like funny movies.

42 percent of those who make their bed said their significant other makes them more likely to do it. 33 percent said it would be a turn-off if a potential partner didn’t make their bed in the morning.

According to the survey, here are the traits of those who make their bed – and those who don’t …

PEOPLE WHO MAKE THEIR BED

Morning person

Wakes up without an alarm

Has sex three times a week

Average nap is 43 minutes

Most likely works in health or technology fields

More likely to enjoy jazz music, watch House Hunters and romantic movies

Personality traits: adventurous, confident, sociable and high-maintenance

PEOPLE WHO DON’T MAKE THEIR BED