Do You Usually Eat The Same Things?

Do you eat the same things every day?

According SWNS Digital, in a new British survey, 60% of respondents said they eat the same things... every single day.

Of the respondents 33% said their eating habits are totally "stuck in a rut."

Over 50% or respondents said they have a habit of eating the same things, 46% said they prefer eating foods they know and like, 22% said they didn't have time to try new things and 20% admit eating the same things because of being picky eaters.

Resident doctor of ITV's This Morning, Dr. Ranj Singh, says, "“It’s clear that our busy lifestyles are causing meal times to become repetitive, but with a few simple swaps, we can add more colour and excitement into our diets whilst also ensuring we get enough of the different food groups we need to stay healthy."

Learn more about how to change up your diet in tasty ways, HERE.