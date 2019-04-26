UPDATE: Britney Spears Cautiously Out Of Mental Health Facility

According to TMZ, Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari picked her up yesterday the mental health care facility she had been staying at for a month, and another vehicle with what appeared to be carrying her luggage followed, straight to her home in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Due to Britney's stay at the facility, her sons 13-year-old Sean and 12-year-old Jayden had been spending most of their time with their dad, Kevin Federline. Now that Britney's home, her scheduled custody visits with them can resume, and today is the beginning of her regular 3-day visits with them.

Simultaneously, TMZ reports in addition to still not having the right balance of meds, Britney is dealing with issues concerning her judgement and perspective, and treatment for this continues.

Eventhough Britney is better, the above needs are being addressed, and hopefully in time, she'll resume a more normal life.