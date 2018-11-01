Does Dallas Really Suck For Singles?

Ask Men reports a podcast, The Great Love Debate with Brian Howie, compiled opinions and demographic data from 92,000+ singles who have been part of it's 87 cities and 347 stops live Town Hall-styled events for the past half-decade.

According to info gathered, Seattle WA is the most frustrating city for singles.

"Of all the places where the disconnect grew wider this year, Seattle's grew the widest; leaving a gloomy puddle of aggravated women, socially-awkward men, and rain water."

In addition, New York, Las Angeles, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Denver, Portland OR, Las Vegas... and Dallas made the worst cities for singles list.

Dallas was listed as, "The city with the best women in America - and a collection of men who hide from them, and a whole lot else, beneath those big hats."

Brian Howie concludes, "2018 was unquestionably a challenging year for the dating dynamic between men and women throughout the country, and these 10 cities definitely stood out as not being up to the challenge."

How do you feel about Brian Howie's results on Dallas?