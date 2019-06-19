80's Fashion Making A Comeback!

June 19, 2019
Blake Powers
80's Retro Background Life Style. Vector Illustration

Photo: DESKCUBE/Getty Images

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Fashion and hairstyles have always been cyclical.

In the '80s, baggy pegged-legged pants and padded shouldered jackets were popular. Both of those clothing styles were nothing new, and were a part of American pop culture in the 1940s.

Is '80s style making a comeback?

Neon has popped up periodically over the past decade in U.S. fashion, and recently at the Off-White Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week, model Gigi Hadid walked the runway with a truly '80s inspired ensemble!

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 19: US model Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Off-White Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2019 in Paris, France.
Photo: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

 

The jacket looks like something I would have wore in the 80s, with black baggy pants, smooth-soled slip-on black shoes, matching socks, and all aimed at the nearest dance floor.

Come to think of it, '80s styled clothes would give a guy (perhaps a woman too) more room to carry a cell phone and gadgets of the day. Plus, the human body had more room to breathe... lol!

  

Tags: 
The 1980s
'80s Fashion
Gigi Hadid
Off-White Menswear Spring Summer 2020 Show
Off-White Menswear Spring Summer 2020 Show at Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week
'80s Style

