Stray Dog Completes Half Marathon In Record Time, Awarded Medal

August 2, 2018
Not everyone can complete a full marathon or a half, but this stray dog did and in record time. 

Stormy was just a stray dog hanging around the Goldfields Pipeline half-marathon in Western Australia when he decided to run alongside the runners competing. 

A half marathon is 13.1 miles long or 21 kilometers, according to ABC News Stormy finished the race and with a time of two-and-a-half hours, matching the average time of humans who ran the marathon.

Organizers were so impressed they thought Stormy deserved a medal. Race organizer Grant Wholey told ABC "We thought he deserved a medal since he had done the whole thing.” Wholey hopes that the medal will help Stormy's owners find him. He is believed to be from a nearby community. 

Way to go Stormy, hopefully he finds his way back home.

