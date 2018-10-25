Dog Pretends To Be Stray To Get Hamburgers From Strangers At McDonald’s

October 25, 2018
Blake Powers
If you see Princess at McDonald's in Oklahoma City, do NOT give her hamburgers!

Betsy Reyes says her dog, Princess, likes to sneak out in the middle of the night and head to the local fast food chain and sit outside waiting for gullible patrons.  She bats her puppy dog eyes, pretends to be a stray, and more often than not, will get a free hamburger out of it.  

Betsy is here to call Princess out.

Betsy was even able to catch Princess in the act!

Caught red-handed!  Or red-pawed, rather.

Via CBS News

Dog
Animals
Pets
food
Begging
Cute
Video
McDonald's
Fast Food

