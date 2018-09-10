Dominos Ends Their Free Pizza For Life Promotion After Realizing It Was A Bad Idea
When one of the world’s biggest pizza chains offers free pizza for life, you can bet people are going to buy into the offer.
Dominos in Russia offered the deal of a lifetime, literally. If you got the Dominos logo tattooed on a “prominent place” on your body, the chain would grant you 100 free pizzas every year, for 100 years. Sounds like an awesome deal, right?
The promotion started on August 31st and was supposed to run till the end of October, but the chain decided to end it after five days due to the number of people that got dominos tattoos.
Most people got the logo placed on their forearm, wrist, and shin. Dominos is no longer offering the deal but will award the 350 people that received logo tattoos their lifetime supply.
Check out some of their ink below of the people who will now get free pizza for life.
А вы уже слышали про акцию #доминоснавсегда от @dominospizzarussia ?!) ⠀ По условиям акции каждый участник, сделавший татуировку с логотипом Домино’с Пицца получает сертификат на 100 подарочных промокодов в год в течение 100 лет (с правом приобретения любой бесплатной средней пиццы в сети Домино’с на территории РФ.) Период проведения акции с 01.09 по 31.10.2018г. Ребята из нашей студии участвовали и кто то уже получил сертификат ------ В акции участвуют первые 350 человек, предоставившие фото татуировки в социальных сетях Instagram, Facebook или Vkontakte с хэштегом #доминоснавсегда. ⠀ Татуировка может быть цветной или монохромной (черной). Обязательно четкое соблюдение пропорций логотипа! Минимальный размер татуировки – 2см в длину. ⠀ Вот такие дела, вот такой редрам --#redrumtattoocollective
Via: People