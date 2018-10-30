Don "American Pie" McLean and Model Paris Dylan: Officially A Couple

Don "American Pie" McLean and model Paris Dylan, who've been romantically linked since March, have made their relationship official, according to PEOPLE.

Dylan has referred to Don as the "love of my life."

McLean and Dylan were recently together in France and shared photos via social media.

a dream with my love..❤️ pic.twitter.com/0XTq0z2wjW — Paris (@Paris5503) October 28, 2018

Another pic from France.

... and yet, another...

end of another tour! had the best time ever. I love these guys tons! ❤️ until next time... #tour #donmclean #love pic.twitter.com/U45WZMIqgA — Paris (@Paris5503) October 23, 2018

Paris and Don have a mutual love of 60s music.

Appreciation post: I’ve always known about the Kingston Trio but I never truly appreciated their music.. Don listens to them a lot and I slowly started really understanding their beauty. These guys are AMAZING! I love Nick Reynolds. I love you Kingston Trio. ❤️❤️ #thekingstontrio pic.twitter.com/a6HX2XJ7R9 — Paris (@Paris5503) October 29, 2018

In addition, Don and Paris visited the Louvre Museum and Versailles.

Best wishes to Don and Paris!