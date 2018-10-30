Don "American Pie" McLean and Model Paris Dylan: Officially A Couple

October 30, 2018
Blake Powers
Dec 13, 2016; Nashville, TN, USA; Don McLean performs at the pre-taping for the Dolly Parton s Smoky Mountains Rise: A Benefit for the My People Fund".

Photo: George Walker IV/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Don "American Pie" McLean and model Paris Dylan, who've been romantically linked since March, have made their relationship official, according to PEOPLE.

Dylan has referred to Don as the "love of my life."

McLean and Dylan were recently together in France and shared photos via social media.

Another pic from France.

... and yet, another...

Paris and Don have a mutual love of 60s music.

In addition, Don and Paris visited the Louvre Museum and Versailles.

Best wishes to Don and Paris!

Tags: 
Don McLean
Paris Dylan
Dating
france
Secret Relationships
Private Relationships
American Pie

Recent Podcast Audio
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona, Consumer Channel Director, Marketing KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Christiaan Abbott To Talk About The Dream Destination KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes