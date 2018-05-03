Donald Glover Gives An "MTV Cribs" Style Tour Of The Millennium Falcon (Video)

Donald Glover is set to portray a young Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story.

As such, he's gotten pretty familiar with the Millennium Falcon, which Calrissian previously owned before turning over ownership to Han Solo. Glover gave us an MTV Cribs-style tour of the ship, including the living room, master bedroom, and Lando's incredible Cape room! That's where all the magic happens!

Video of Solo: A Star Wars Story | Tour The Millennium Falcon with Donald Glover

Solo: A Star Wars Story, opens in theaters May 25th!

Via Gizmodo