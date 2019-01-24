"Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" Musical Based On Michael Jackson Opening This Fall

Attention Michael Jackson fans!

Deadline reports the title to the much anticipated musical based on Jackson's life has been released by the Michael Jackson Estate and Columbia Live Stage, is Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough, named after Michael's 1979 hit song from his iconic Quincy Jones produced album, Off The Wall. 

The score to Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough will be created from Jackson's music.

Christopher Wheeldon, who earned a 2015 Tony Award for the choreography in An American In Paris will direct and choreograph.

Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough will open Oct. 29 in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theatre (formerly the Oriental Theatre) and run through Dec. 1., arriving on Broadway in 2020.

