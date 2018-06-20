The Donug Is The Doughnut And Chicken Nugget Hybrid We've Been Waiting For

Scottish man Crag Carrick doesn't want to call himself a hero, but we're hard-pressed to find a more accurate word to describe him.

Carrick is the mastermind behind the Donug. It's one of the latest foot hybrids that combines two classics, the doughnut...and the chicken nugget.

According to Carrick, the Donug is a "completely savory product made from chicken, a top-secret flour and spice mix and a crunchy panko and cornflake crust." It can be slatehred with all sorts of your favorite toppings including, but not limited to, "a signature cheesy Dijon bechamel, a Japanese curry sauce with mozzarella, chili flakes or black salt."

Carrick says, "I'm not changing the world with this product. I'm giving something that's fun, it's easy to understand, people get it straight away. It's about getting Donugs sold here at every sporting ground, every servo, every fish-and-chip shop."

Currently, the Donug is not available in the United States, but he recently secured an investment of $70,000 from Australian Shark Tank, which he hopes will help expand the Donug worldwide.

Via Us Weekly