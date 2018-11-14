Driver Pulled Over For Speeding In "Flintstone" Mobile

November 14, 2018
Blake Powers
Festival goers dressed as the Flintstones on day 2 of Camp Bestival 2015, Lulworth Castle - Dorse

Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Don Swartz lives in the Tampa Fl. suburb of Wesley Chapel and must really love The Flintstones!

The Miami Herald reports last week, a Pasco County Sheriff's department deputy clocked Don driving well over speed limit... in his homemade Flintstone mobile!

Despite the vehicles odd looks, police found it to be up to code, and instead of using his feet for brakes and power, Don is using gas.

Officers were surprised when Don emerged from his Flintstone mobile, dressed like Fred Flintstone!

Yeah, Don's orange tunic truly made him look like Wilma's husband, and topped off the real-life homage to the iconic animated TV show.

Swartz was released with a warming, avoiding any points on his license, and presumably made it to his job at the rock quarry the next day, in his own vehicle. 

 

 

Tags: 
Pasco County Sheriff's Dept.
Tampa FL
The Flintstones
Florida Flintstone Mobile
Wesley Chapel FL
Fred Flintstone

Recent Podcast Audio
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Cassandra Zepeda, Who Plays Plumette In Beauty And The Beast On The Dream KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes