Drivers Describe Weirdest Things Left In An Uber Ride

Uber drivers have seen it all. From forgotten cellphones and wallets to fog machines and a fully-stocked fish tank.

The ride-share company has released its list of the most outrageous items left in a ride.

1. Eight-week-old coffee-colored Chihuahua

2. Black faux fur neck cuff in a size large

3. A photo of a New Year's kiss

4. 6 chicken tenders from 7-Eleven

5. A black and white tuxedo for a small dog

6. Full set of 18-karat gold teeth

7. Professional-grade hula hoop

8. Salmon head

9. Medium-sized medical marijuana pipe

10. Birth certificate and social security card

11. Star Wars skateboard

12. Very important headband with peacock feathers

13. A propane tank

14. A tray of eggs

15. White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels

16. Lego championship wrestling belt

17. A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot

18. Ed Sheeran concert tank top

19. Breast pump with breast milk

20. Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham

21. A shopping cart

22. Ancestry kit

23. Lotion and beard oil

24. Silver and peach-colored Venetian masquerade mask

25. Small handmade cat puppet

26. Babe Ruth signed baseball

27. White gold wedding band with diamonds

28. McDonald’s visor and a large fries

29. Harry Potter magic wand

30. A special pizza costume

31. A bird

32. Red pouch with hammock inside that says “hang loose”

33. Cheer skirt with a lion's head

34. Yeezy boost 350 butters

35. A mannequin

36. Two pieces of my ever-so-special white wedding cake

37. A fog machine

38. Japanese-style mandolin

39. Full fish tank with fish and water

40. An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it

41. One Gucci flip-flop

42. Red Lobster takeout

43. Limited-edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card

44. 5x7 prom picture of the customer and their husband

45. Ten pounds pulled pork and 10 pounds pulled chicken

46. Rose gold Kim Kardashian LuMee case

47. A piece of parchment paper with sap on it

48. Deer antlers and a welding helmet

49. Dirty laundry

50. A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice

Uber also listed some of the most forgetful cities. College Station is the only Texas city in the top 10. It came in at number 9.

1. East Alabama

2. Gallup, New Mexico

3. Cookeville, Tennessee

4. Mississippi Delta

5. Boone, North Carolina

6. Sioux City, Iowa

7. South Georgia

8. Mankato, Minnesota

9. College Station, Texas

10. Tallahassee, Florida