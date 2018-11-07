Drunk Guy Goes Door-To-Door Looking For A Fight in "Florida: The Second Chance State - Take 68"

Pensacola News Journal reports 32-year-old resident Christopher Doyle Norman wanted to take his shirt off and get hammered at his trailer park last Tuesday night. Those wishes came true.

Next, Norman decided it was "Fight Club" time, and recruits were needed. Norman then kicked in a gate outside a neighboring mobile home, and punched a woman sitting outside.

Norman then went next door and started a fight with a guy in his trailer.

The drunken chaos expanded, as Norman took his desire to fight to a nearby apartment complex. While there, he entered an unlocked apartment, threw a lamp at someone, grabbed a slice of just-delivered pizza, and proceeded to run outside... directly into a chain fence, knocking himself OUT!

Norman faces home invasion, battery, burglary, larceny and criminal mischief charges and is being held in Escambia County Jail on $262,500 bond.

Another prime example of "Florida: The Second Chance State." Make a mistake, move to Florida. Chances are you'll receive a second chance, and perhaps a slice of pizza and/or self-induced unconsciousness... lol!