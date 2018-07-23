'Dukes Of Hazzard' Star Tom Wopat Dodges Possible Prison Time

Last summer, Dukes Of Hazzard star Tom Wopat was arrested for groping several women in the cast of a play in which he was starring, and a police report revealed he had put one of his fingers between the buttocks of one woman.

Wopat's original charges were:

indecent assault and battery (felonies)

cocaine possession,

2 charges of accosting or annoying

TMZ reports on Friday, Tom pled guilty to annoying or accosting a person. In a plea bargain, prosecutors dropped the felonies, his cocaine charge will be dropped if he stays clean for 1 year, and Wopat is now on 1 year probation.