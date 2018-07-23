'Dukes Of Hazzard' Star Tom Wopat Dodges Possible Prison Time

'Dukes of Hazzard' Star Tom Wopat

Last summer, Dukes Of Hazzard star Tom Wopat was arrested for groping several women in the cast of a play in which he was starring, and a police report revealed he had put one of his fingers between the buttocks of one woman.

Wopat's original charges were:

  • indecent assault and battery (felonies)
  • cocaine possession,
  • 2 charges of accosting or annoying

Tom pled guilty to a and received 1 year probation.

TMZ reports on Friday, Tom pled guilty to annoying or accosting a person. In a plea bargain, prosecutors dropped the felonies, his cocaine charge will be dropped if he stays clean for 1 year, and Wopat is now on 1 year probation. 

 

