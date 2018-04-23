Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Lauren Hashian Welcome Second Child

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and long-time girlfriend Lauren Hashian... are parents... again!

Today, Dwayne announced on Instagram:

Dwayne and Lauren already have one daughter (Jasmine Lia), Dwayne's other daughter is 16-year-old Simone Alexandra, and now he and Lauren are proud parents of Tiana Gia Johnson.

Congratulastions to Dwayne, Lauren, Jasmine and Simone on their new family member!