Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson To Begin Tequila Brand

April 18, 2018
If George Clooney can get into the tequila biz (now out), why can't Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson?

TMZ reports Johnson, who has said his preferred alcohol libation is tequila, has filed documents for the name "Mana" for his own tequila brand.

In Johnson's Polynesian background, the word "Mana" means "spirit", and Johnson's huge bull tattoo on his arm, represents the word, according to Dwayne.

Meanwhile, Dwayne continues thanking fans for the success of his new movie, Rampage.

Dwayne continues his professional rampage, and now into the liquor industry.

Continued success to "The Rock."

 

 

 

