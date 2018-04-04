Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Reveals History Of Depression

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson... is only human... and is revealing that depression once plagued his life.

Dwayne told Express, “Struggle and pain is real. I was devastated and depressed."

At one time, Johnson said, “I reached a point where I didn’t want to do a thing or go anywhere. I was crying constantly.”

Dwayne recalls when he was 15 his family was evicted from their apartment and his mom Ata attempted suicide, “She got out of the car on Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked into oncoming traffic," while vehicles were swerving out of the way. Johnson said, “I grabbed her and pulled her back on the gravel shoulder of the road.” Dwayne noted, “What’s crazy about that suicide attempt is that to this day, she has no recollection of it whatsoever. Probably best she doesn’t.”

Photo: PA Images/SIPA USA

In addition, Dwayne's football injuries and release from the Canadian Football League in less than a year of his signing altered his life course, taking away his hopes for a pro football career. Shortly after, his girlfriend left him and Dwayne says, "That was my absolutel worst time."

Fortunately, Johnson's successful wrestling career lead to acting and he's been the highest paid American actor the past 2 years.

Over time, Dwayne has gained both inner and outer strength and referred to he and his mom, "We both healed but we’ve always got to do our best to pay attention when other people are in pain,” he said. “We have to help them through it and remind them they are not alone.”

Thank you to Dwayne for being candid and providing a prime example of overcoming adversity and becoming a success!