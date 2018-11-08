The Eagles: Will They Make New Music?

If you're a fan of The Eagles, long-time group guitarist and solo-artist Joe Walsh is now saying there's a possibility for new music!

After refreshing the group with new members including Country/pop great Vince Gill and Glenn Frey's son Deacon, they recently finished with what Walsh told Billboard was "a really good tour."

"We've got it dialed in really well," Walsh says. The Eagles are scheduled for concerts in Australia this coming spring and Europe next summer.

How about new Eagles music?

Walsh told Billboard, "We've brought that up"..."If we record it won't be with an agenda, like putting out a new album. I think we might go in the studio and try and write and see how that goes. But we'll be doing that for us, not with a plan for anything definite."