East Dallas Road Closed Due To Train Derailment

A freight train has derailed, sending several cars off the tracks and is blocking a major roadway in east Dallas.

The freight train derailment has shut down Haskell Ave between Fitzhugh & Dolphin, near Fair Park.

Police expect the train to be here all day, blocking Haskell, Beeman crossings.

The train was leaving an industrial park near I-30 and Grand Avenue when several cars derailed at Haskell.

Officials say about 15 freight cars are involved.

No one was hurt.

The train belongs to a railroad that owns or leases more than 200 miles of tracks in North Texas.

Dallas, Garland and Northeastern Railroad runs trains from industrial parks and also offers railcar storage. The railroad is based in Richardson.

Police expect the train to be here all day, blocking Haskell, Beeman crossings. It's about 15 cars, no one hurt. pic.twitter.com/yOYFV7JV42 — Alan Scaia (@scaia) September 10, 2018

