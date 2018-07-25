East Loop Interstate 820 Construction Begins This Week

Lane closures and possibly delays are ahead for North Richland Hills, Hurst and Ft. Worth drivers.

NBC 5 reports the $174 million East Loop Interstate 820 Project... begins this week!

From 9 p.m. - 6 a.m., nightly lane closures both directions will occur. Most lanes will be open during prime-time use hours.

The project's aim is to reconstruct the current roadways, add additional lanes both directions, replace the Trinity River Bridges and build new direct connectors to and from Texas 121.

The East Loop Interstate 820 Project is scheduled for completion in 2022.