This Easter Weekend Will Be The Last Chance To See A Blue Moon Until 2020

If you missed the blue moon back in January, then this weekend you might want to make sure you get outside to see the blue moon because it will be the last chance to see one until the year 2020.

“The term ‘blue moon’ actually has nothing to do with the color of the moon,” Accuweather’s Astronomy Blogger Dave Samuhel said. “Blue moons are usually the same gray and white color of a regular [full] moon.” The full moon may actually appear red or orange as it approaches the horizon.

The blue moon is set to rise Friday night March 30 and set early morning Saturday March 31.

-source via ktvt.com