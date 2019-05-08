'Eataly' Is COMING To NorthPark Center!

Seven... is a lucky number!

Eataly, according to Dallas Morning News, is one of the hottest global food concepts, including 6 U.S. locations with a 7th coming to North Texas!

Eataly, a combination eatery and speciality grocery store, is all things Italy, including restaurants, tasting events, and the sharing of what creator Italian businessman and investor Oscar Farinetti has learned from his travels across Italy's 20 regions to discover the top local growers and producers of meats, olive oils, pastas, cheeses, and breads.

Farinetti opened the first Eataly iin Torino in 2007 and has 39 locations around world. In America, there are locations in Los Angeles, New York (2), Chicago, Boston and Las Vegas.

When Eataly opened in Chicago in 2013, approx. 120,000 people visited in the first week, which prompted it to close for a day of "refueling".

Eataly North America CEO Nicola Farinetti told Dallas Morning News, "Dallas is a city that we have always had our eye on,",,, "It's an important, diverse, and cultural city — perfect for Eataly. During the various times that we've visited, everyone on our team liked it."

Eataly is planning to enter NorthPark Center next year, with 2 stores n the mall, and 1 on the top for a restaurant with indoor/outdoor seating, located between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

