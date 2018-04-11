Eating Healthy Costs Just A Little More
Times Record News reports recipe database and meal-delivery company Get Wellio went through 5,000,000 recipes from over 9,000 websites.
The research concluded eating healthy, does in fact cost more, but only $1-$2 more, on average.
The study’s 25 healthiest meals for the dollar include:
1. Kale salad
2. Chinese chicken salad
3. Falafel
4. Lettuce wraps
5. Cobb salad
6. Chicken korma
7. Chicken curry
8. Chicken Caesar salad
9. Fish tacos
10. Rice and beans
11. Fajitas
12. Shrimp scampi
13. Lamb chops
14. Veggie burgers
15. Chicken noodle soup
16. Grilled salmon
17. Black bean burgers
18. Sesame chicken
19. Bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich
20. Soft tacos
21. Chicken piccata
22. Roast turkey
23. Shrimp cocktail
24. Beef and broccoli
25. Jambalaya
The 25 LEAST healthy dinners for the dollar were (1 being least healthy):
1. Corn dog
2. Cheeseburger
3. Macaroni and cheese
4. Meatloaf
5. Sloppy joes
6. Meatballs
7. Fried catfish
8. Hot wings
9. Chicken Parmesan
10. Crab cakes
11. Fried chicken
12. Philly cheesesteak
13. Grilled cheese
14. Fish and chips
15. Empanadas
16. Cuban sandwich
17. Chicken Cordon Bleu
18. Beef stroganoff
19. Pizza
20. Cheese fondue
21. Lasagna
22. Breakfast burritos
23. Beef Wellington
24. Potato pancakes
25. Ribs
Time to eat healthier and avoid high medical bills.
