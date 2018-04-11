Eating Healthy Costs Just A Little More

Times Record News reports recipe database and meal-delivery company Get Wellio went through 5,000,000 recipes from over 9,000 websites.

The research concluded eating healthy, does in fact cost more, but only $1-$2 more, on average.

The study’s 25 healthiest meals for the dollar include:

1. Kale salad

2. Chinese chicken salad

3. Falafel

4. Lettuce wraps

5. Cobb salad

6. Chicken korma

7. Chicken curry

8. Chicken Caesar salad

9. Fish tacos

10. Rice and beans

11. Fajitas

12. Shrimp scampi

13. Lamb chops

14. Veggie burgers

15. Chicken noodle soup

16. Grilled salmon

17. Black bean burgers

18. Sesame chicken

19. Bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich

20. Soft tacos

21. Chicken piccata

22. Roast turkey

23. Shrimp cocktail

24. Beef and broccoli

25. Jambalaya

The 25 LEAST healthy dinners for the dollar were (1 being least healthy):

1. Corn dog

2. Cheeseburger

3. Macaroni and cheese

4. Meatloaf

5. Sloppy joes

6. Meatballs

7. Fried catfish

8. Hot wings

9. Chicken Parmesan

10. Crab cakes

11. Fried chicken

12. Philly cheesesteak

13. Grilled cheese

14. Fish and chips

15. Empanadas

16. Cuban sandwich

17. Chicken Cordon Bleu

18. Beef stroganoff

19. Pizza

20. Cheese fondue

21. Lasagna

22. Breakfast burritos

23. Beef Wellington

24. Potato pancakes

25. Ribs

Time to eat healthier and avoid high medical bills.

