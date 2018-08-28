Eddie Murphy: 10th Child On The Way!

Eddie Murphy is expecting his 10th child!

Yeah! 10th!!

TMZ reports Murphy's gf Australian actress Paige Butcher was seen yesterday in L.A., looking plenty preggers.

Eddie and Paige already have one child together, and this one is due in December.

Murphy has 8 children, who's moms include Nicole Murphy, Mel B, Tamara Hood and Paulette McNeely.

Does this mean we'll soon see Eddie in more movies and/or stand-up again? Please say YES... and please be funny:).