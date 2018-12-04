Eddie Murphy Is A Daddy For The 10th Time!

Eddie Murphy and fiance' Paige Butcher have welcomed their 2nd child into the world (Eddie's 10th).

Max Charles Murphy was born Friday, and takes his middle name from Eddie's actor/comedian brother Charlie, who passed last year from leukemia.

Eddie's other children include:

Eric age 29, and Christian age 28, from former girlfriends Paulette McNeely and Tamara Hood.

Bria age 28, Miles Mitchell age 25, Shayne Audra age 23, Zola Ivy age 18, and Bella Zahra age 16 with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy.

Angel Iris Murphy Brown age 11, with America's Got Talent judge and Spice Girls member Melanie "Mel B" Brown.

Izzy Oona Murphy age 2, with fiance' Paige Butcher

Two more and Eddie will have enough for a football team, and currently enough for another Nutty Professor movie.

According to Bankrate, Eddie is worth approx. $85mil, and the above probably absorbs much of it.

Eddie has (3) movies on the way...

Beverly Hills Cop 4

Triplets

Dolemite Is My Name

All good, especially taking into consideration his family-related overhead.

Best wishes to Eddie, Paige, their family, and Eddie... please make the 3 movies above great so we can laugh with you again... :).