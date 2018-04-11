Ellen DeGeneres Helps Eva Longoria With Possible Names For Her Baby

Texan, Telenovela and Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria and husband Jose' Antonio Baston, are expecting their baby boy in June. However, E! News reports Longoria is currently trying to sell her Hollywood home for $3.8 million, they haven't set up a nursery, and a name their new son is allegedly no-where-in-sight..

Yesterday, Longoria visited The Ellen Show, where Ellen tried to help her choose a name for her soon-to-born son.

Video of Ellen Helps Eva Longoria Pick a Baby Name

Cinco de Mayo Longoria Baston? The tequila hasn't even started flowing yet. LOL! Gotta luv Ellen... :).