Ellen Encourages Gwen Stefani To Marry - Gwen Announces Vegas Residency

On The Ellen Show, Ellen recently encourage Gwen to marry Blake Shelton and Gwen announced her upcoming Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino!

Video of Gwen Stefani Addresses Blake Shelton Marriage Rumors

If you're planning to visit Las Vegas in the near future, here is her Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas performance schedule:

June 27 - Wed.

June 29 - Fri.

June 30 - Sat.

July 3 - Tue.

July 6 - Fri.

July 7 - Sat.

July 11 - Wed.

July 13 - Fri.

July 14 - Sat.

July 18 - Wed.

July 20 - Fri.

July 21 - Sat.

Dec. 27 - Thur.

Dec. 29 - Sat.

Dec. 31 - Mon.

Feb 27, 2019 - Wed.

March 1, 2018 - Fri.

March 2, 2019 - Sat.

March 6, 2019 - Wed.

March 8, 2019 - Fri.

March 9, 2019 - Sat.

March 13, 2019 - Wed.

March 15, 2019 - Fri.

March 16, 2019 - Sat.

So, think she should just go ahead and marry Blake Shelton?