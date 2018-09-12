Elton John Earns $6.5mil for Department Store Christmas Ad

Elton John has a huge payday coming.

According to the Daily Mail, the icon just signed a deal with John Lewis, a UK department store, for their Christmas ad worth $6.5 million.

In the UK Christmas advertising is treated like Superbowl advertising in the US.

According to the report, John spent 4-days last week filming the ad. For those not wanting to do the math that's $1,625,000 A DAY!

"John Lewis wanted to win the battle of the Christmas adverts this year and it has cost them a significant sum to do it, but they think having Elton on board will guarantee its popularity and blow Marks & Spencer (a competitor of John Lews) out of the water," a source told Daily Mail.