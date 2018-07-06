Elvis Costello Cancels Tour Due to Cancer

New Wave, power-pop, punk rock, pub rocker 63-year-old Elvis Costello recently had surgery for a "small but very aggressive" cancerous tumor, according to PerezHilton.com.

Elvis Costello has been forced to cancel the remaining 6 dates of his current European tour on medical grounds. His doctor has strongly advised him to take a break from his current tour itinerary and rest. Please click here for more information - https://t.co/tEqHUo5l5o — Elvis Costello (@ElvisCostello) July 6, 2018

Best wishes to Elvis for a full recovery.