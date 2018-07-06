Elvis Costello Cancels Tour Due to Cancer

July 6, 2018
Blake Powers
New Wave, power-pop, punk rock, pub rocker 63-year-old Elvis Costello recently had surgery for a "small but very aggressive" cancerous tumor, according to PerezHilton.com

Read what Elvis has to say about taking his leave, HERE.

Best wishes to Elvis for a full recovery.

 

 

