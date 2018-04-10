"Embarassing" Mistake Costs "Wheel Of Fortune" Contestant Over $7,000

Wheel of Fortune is always the easiest game to play when you're sitting comfortably on your couch.

When your standing under the bright lights in front of a live studio audience however, we couldn't imagine the pressure. Which makes this so much worse for recent contestant Jonny. He spelled out the phrase on the board "Flamenco Dance Lessons" completely. He beat the puzzle, all he had to do was read it! Instead of saying "flamenco," however, Jonny said "flamingo." Pat Sajak buzzed him for the wrong answer, and Jonny was left in disbelief.

This hurts just to watch.

The next contestant Ashley "solved" the puzzle for the easy $7,100. Sorry, Jonny. We feel for ya.

Via New York Post