Emergency Heart Surgery For Arnold Schwarzenegger

In 1997, despite doctors feeling the procedure wasn't necessary at the time, Arnold Schwarzenegger had an aortic valve replaced, feeling it was good to have it done, while young.

Yesterday, Arnold was at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for a catheter valve replacement, which is what TMZ was told is a somewhat experimental surgery.

TMZ learned complications developed and doctors performed open-heart surgery on Arnold, which took several hours.

At this time, Arnold is resting and in stable condition.

Best wishes to Arnold on a quick and full recovery.

Story developing...