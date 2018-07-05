EMT Allegedly Attacked By Heather Locklear Hires Lawyer

July 5, 2018
June 24, 2018; Ventura, CA, USA; Heather Locklear booking photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff s Office. Locklear was arrested on June 24 2018 at 11:30 p.m. and charged with two misdemeanor counts of Battery Upon An Officer And Emergency Personnel

Photo: Ventura County Sheriff's Office via USA TODAY NETWORK

The EMT whom Heather Locklear allegedly kicked June 24th while she was doing her duty in assisting her, is claiming to have suffered serious head and neck injuries.

TMZ reports due to the alleged injuries, the EMT is now on desk duty.

Personal Injury lawyer Kevin Flahavan is representing the EMT and TMZ reports it's sources say the EMT is seeking compensation for medical bills, pain, suffering, and emotional abuse, for allegedly being verbally abused by Locklear.

Story developing...

heather locklear
Misdemeanor Battery Upon an Officer
Misdemeanor Battery Upon Emergency Personnel
EMT
Lawyer Kevin Flahavan