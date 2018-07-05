EMT Allegedly Attacked By Heather Locklear Hires Lawyer

The EMT whom Heather Locklear allegedly kicked June 24th while she was doing her duty in assisting her, is claiming to have suffered serious head and neck injuries.

TMZ reports due to the alleged injuries, the EMT is now on desk duty.

Personal Injury lawyer Kevin Flahavan is representing the EMT and TMZ reports it's sources say the EMT is seeking compensation for medical bills, pain, suffering, and emotional abuse, for allegedly being verbally abused by Locklear.

Story developing...