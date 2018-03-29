Evidence Growing Concerning Health Risk On Above Average Cell Phone Use

NBC 5 reports a new multi-year $25 million government study exposed rats to intermittent whole body radiation for 9 hours per day, 7 days per week, for two years, which they say equals a lifetime of exposure to radio frequency radiation from average cell phone use.

The results of the study reveals 2-3% of the rats developed a tumor and male rates developed a rare type of heart tumor.

Yesterday, a panel reviewed the study and said the evidence shows a greater health risk associated with cell phone use than originally thought.

The FDA plans to take a more indepth look at this study.

Dr. Debra Patt, former Chair of the Cancer Committee for the Texas Medical Association and VP of Texas Oncology says, "We've been looking a the impact of radio frequency radiation for quite some time.. for many years.. to try to understand relationship between exposure to that radiation and to cancer." Patt notes the study shows a clear connection to cell phone risk to people, but further investigation is needed.

NBC 5 spoke with doctors who say you don't need to change your cell phone use, if you're an average user.

Ways to minimize radiation exposure including using headphones or earbuds and keeping your phone away from your body, your sleeping area, and limiting children's usage due to their brains being in the developmental stage.