VIDEO: Ennis Police Thank Residents For Helping Identify Walmart Thief

Wonder when thieves will finally accept the fact that cameras... are everywhere!

NBC 5 recently reported the story concerning a woman who allegedly stole merchandise from a Walmart multiple times over the past month, totaling approx. $1,600.

Now, the thief has turned herself in, confessing to multiple thefts.

Please continue helping the Ennis Police Department and other North Texas police departments deter crime by doing as the Ennis Police Department suggests, "if you see something, say something".