Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg 3rd Wealthiest Person In The World

July 9, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg welcomes app developers to the Facebook F8 2018 developer conference held at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center on May 1, 2018.

Photo: Jefferson Graham-USA TODAY

Categories: 
Blake Powers

According to Bloomberg, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now the 3rd wealthiest person on the planet!

Zuckerberg is worth a brain-shaking $81.6 BILLION!

Zuckerberg's financial growth continues with the growth of Facebook, which at the close of the stock market Friday, was at a record $203.23 per share.

Zuckerberg trails Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates.

Learn more about the value of the worlds Top 3 wealthiest persons, HERE.

 

Tags: 
facebook
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Jeff Bezos
Bill Gates
Facebook Stock
The World's 3 Most Wealthiest Persons