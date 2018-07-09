Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg 3rd Wealthiest Person In The World

According to Bloomberg, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now the 3rd wealthiest person on the planet!

Zuckerberg is worth a brain-shaking $81.6 BILLION!

Zuckerberg's financial growth continues with the growth of Facebook, which at the close of the stock market Friday, was at a record $203.23 per share.

Zuckerberg trails Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates.

