Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg 3rd Wealthiest Person In The World
July 9, 2018
According to Bloomberg, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now the 3rd wealthiest person on the planet!
Zuckerberg is worth a brain-shaking $81.6 BILLION!
Zuckerberg's financial growth continues with the growth of Facebook, which at the close of the stock market Friday, was at a record $203.23 per share.
Zuckerberg trails Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates.
