Famous Hollywood Memorabilia Going To Auction

August 1, 2018
Blake Powers
Prop Store employee Priya Mudgil adjusts the costume of Edward Scissorhands (estimate £60-80,000) on display next to Christopher Reeve's Superman costume and Michael Jackson's 'Spike' costume from Moonwalker, at the Prop Store.

Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA

If you're a fan of movie characters Han Solo, Indiana Jones, Marty McFly, and Johnny Depp (just to name a few), TMZ reports over 600 items are going to the UK's largest live auction of TV and movie collectibles on Sept. 20 in London, hosted by Prop Store.

Here are a few items that will be available:

  • Han Solo's 4-pocket blazer from the original Star Wars movies (valued at $1.3 mil)
  • Indiana Jones' original fedora (valued at $397lk)
  • Marty McFly's Back To The Future Part II hoverboard (valued at $66k)
  • Johnny Depp's costume from Edward Scissorhands (valued at $105k)

Total expected from the auction... approx. $4.6mil!

Hey, that hoverboard would look cool on the wall in my future media room! Yay!

 

 

