FC Dallas Unveils New Menu For 2019

FC Dallas will open the MLS season at Toyota Stadium March 2 against New England Revolution. When the season opens, Toyota Stadium will serve more than a dozen new foods and drinks.

"We understand part of the gameday experience includes the food, includes the beverages," says FC Dallas' Gina Miller.

The changes include "3 More Points" stands at Sections 112 and 120 that include a menu of items, all priced at $3:

· Nachos

· Pretzel bites

· Turkey BLT sandwich

· Popcorn

· Chips

· Candy

· Fountain soda

· Bottled water

· Beer (Tecate Light, Dos Equis, Budweiser)

· Margaritas

· Slushies

· PK Dog

The "PK Dog" is a hot dog stuffed with cheddar cheese and jalapenos, wrapped in a sweet roll.

"It's a little over the top, but you've got to have some of those items on the menu," says Executive Chef Rex Turner.

Turner says the PK Dog was inspired by a Czech player joining the team. Turner says President Dan Hunt wanted a dish that would remind the player of kolache.

"They call him, 'The Cobra,' and I think he was just thinking about him and wanted to do something he'd be familiar with," Turner says.

Other new items include a smoked rib plate, available in Section 102, blackened chicken po' boy, available in Section 132, and "Tiebreaker Taco Salad" in Section 127.

"I wanted to give people a taste of what we have here in Texas," Turner says. "If they're traveling here from out of town or out state, I wanted to give them some flavors they would find if they came to visit Dallas or anywhere in Texas."

Toyota Stadium is introducing "Market 469," with vegan, vegetarian and gluten free items, available in Heineken Red Star Club:

· Roast beef marinated in chimichurri sauce on a brioche bun

· Turkey BLT with avocado on a croissant

· Avocado, cauliflower, tomato tossed in balsamic vinaigrette – Vegan

· Veggie sandwich, tomatoes, cheese, zucchini, squash with a pesto spread on gluten-free bread – Gluten Free, Vegetarian

· Mediterranean hummus with pita chips – Vegetarian

·​ Vegetable crudité with avocado ranch – Vegetarian

A chicken pesto panini can be found in Section 109; French Bread Pizza is available in Sections 112 and 129.