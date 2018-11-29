After A Year Starring Down The 'Charging Bull' Statue In New York, The 'Fearless Girl' Statue Is On The Move

The ‘Fearless Girl’ statue that stands opposite Wall Streets ‘Charging Bull’ statue in New York is on the move. ‘Fearless Girl’ has been removed from its location at Bowling Green, with a new plaque being put in its place. According to city officials the new location of the statue will be outside of the New York Stock Exchange.

The statue, which represents the female can-do business spirit, first appeared on the eve of International Women's Day 2017. Installed originally by State Street Global Advisors, the world's third-largest asset manager, the ‘Fearless Girl’ was used as a campaign to pressure companies to add more women to their boards. It stood across from the iconic ‘Charging Bull’ statue, looking strong in the face of the intimidating creature.

The statue is yet to be relocated, as it is being prepared for its new installation. Currently in the place of where the statue once stood is a new plaque. This plaque reads, “Fearless Girl is on the move to The New York Stock Exchange. Until she's there, stand for her." The plaque, which lies in the heart of the New York Financial District, contains two small foot prints, along with the message.

After spending a year and a half staring down the Charging Bull, #FearlessGirl is on the move to her new home outside of the #NYSE. pic.twitter.com/yKGlDNetVd — Kayla Ayres (@KaylaAyresTV) November 28, 2018

In a statement made by State Street, the company said, “While Fearless Girl is preparing to move to her new home, we encourage the public to visit Bowling Green and #StandForHer to keep her powerful message going strong.” When the statue first appeared, it gained popularity from the public for its strong message. However, the sculpture of the ‘Charging Bull’ statue wasn’t too pleased.

After the public petitioned the city to extend the temporary permit of the statue through 2018, original bull sculptor, Arturo Di Modica wasn’t too pleased. “Women, girls, that's great, but that's not what that (my sculpture) is," he said. "I put it there for art. My bull is a symbol for America. My bull is a symbol of prosperity and for strength." Of course Di Modica did the same for his statue in 1989 after placing his statue in its location without a permit.

Now all parties have a reason to be happy, as the ‘Charging Bull’ statue is back to representing America in the eyes of its sculptor, and the ‘Fearless Girl’ statue will remain delivering its strong message. Only difference is it will now do it on its own, outside the New York Stock Exchange.

Via Business Insider