"Desperate Housewives" Co-star Felicity Huffman To Plead Guilty Today In College Bribery Scheme

May 13, 2019
Blake Powers
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 03: Felicity Huffman exits the John Joseph Moakley U.S. Courthouse after appearing in Federal Court to answer charges stemming from college admissions scandal on April 3, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Photo: Paul Marotta/Getty Images

Categories: 
Blake Powers

TMZ reports Desperate Housewives co-star appeared in Boston federal court today, arriving with her brother Moore, and plead guilty of paying $15,000 to help fix her daughter's SAT score in part of the national college bribery admissions scandal.

Huffman was arrested 2 months ago for her involvement in the "Operation Varsity Blues" case, in which wealthy parents are being accused of paying bribes to insure their children entrance into prestigious American universities. 

Huffman isn't the only parent who agreed to plead guilty. Thirteen others are doing the same.

Los Angeles businessman Devin Sloane is also expected to plead guilty today. Authorities say he paid $250k to make sure his son was admitted to USC as a phony water polo recruit. Officials say Sloan even went as far as to purchase water polo equipment on-line and utlilize a graphic designer to create a fake photo of his son playing the sport to further his application to the college.

Prosecutors are seeking a 4 month prison sentence and $20,000 fine. A judge could possibly choose zero prison time.

 

 

Tags: 
Felicity Huffman
College Bribery Scheme
USC
Rick Singer
Devin Sloane
Desperate Housewives

