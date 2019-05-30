FIRST LOOK: "Rambo: Last Blood" (Sylvester Stallone)

May 30, 2019
"Rambo: Last Blood"

According to Lionsgate, "Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, Rambo: Last Blood marks the last chapter of the legendary series."

Rambo: Last Blood, with Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim aka Yenah Han, Joaquin Cosio, and Oscar Jaenada, in theaters September 20, 2019.

