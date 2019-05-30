FIRST LOOK: "Rambo: Last Blood" (Sylvester Stallone)

According to Lionsgate, "Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, Rambo: Last Blood marks the last chapter of the legendary series."

Video of Rambo: Last Blood (2019 Movie) Teaser Trailer— Sylvester Stallone

Rambo: Last Blood, with Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim aka Yenah Han, Joaquin Cosio, and Oscar Jaenada, in theaters September 20, 2019.