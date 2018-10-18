The First 5 Things You Should Do If You Win The Est. $900 mil Mega-Millions Jackpot

October 18, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers

It's the largest jackpot since 2016's $1.59 billion Powerball, and the drawing... is tomorrow!

The Mega-Millions jackpot is estimated to be around $900 million by tomorrow ($513.4 mil cash value) and if you haven't purchased a ticket and want to... get moving!

If you win, CNBC recommends you first do the following (5) things:

1. In Texas, choose your legal right to remain anonymous

2. If you live in a state which requires your identity to be released, close your social media accounts before accepting your winnings because the media will be looking for pictures of you, and that's the easiest way to get them and your personal info.

3. If you have a landline, make it unlisted before accepting your winnings.

4. DON'T TELL ANYONE! - loose lips sink ships! The less people who know, the less likely too many others will.

5. If you have to claim your prize publically, leave town for around a week to escape the initial media exposure.

Good luck on winning tomorrow's Mega-Millions jackpot!

Learn more, HERE.

 

 

