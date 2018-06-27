FIRST LOOK: Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio In Wardrobe for 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt star in Quentin Tarantino's 9th and upcoming movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, centering around the Charles Manson murders of 1969 that took the lives of several, including actress Sharon Tate (played by Margot Robbie). The film is scheduled for theaters Aug. 9, 2019.

Here's a first look of Brad and Leo in period wardrobe for the movie.

It's interesting how some clothes never go out of style (Brad's jeans & jacket) and others do (everything Leo has on, except the boots). The hair styles are current again.

Which of the 2 do you feel looks more like the late 60s?