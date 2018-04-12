FIRST LOOK: "Dark Crimes" - starring Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey and Charlotte Gainsbourg star in the crime/drama/thriller, True Crimes, which according to IMDB, "A murder investigation of a slain business man turns to clues found in an author's book about an eerily similar crime. Based on the 2008 article "True Crimes - A postmodern murder mystery" by David Grann."

Video of DARK CRIMES Official Trailer (2018) Jim Carrey Thriller Movie HD

True Crimes, Jim's first leading role since 2014's Dumb and Dumber 2, is distributed by Saban Films, was filmed in Poland, and premieres on DirecTV Thursday April 19 and in theaters Friday May 11th.

Good to know we'll soon see Jim again on the big and bigger screen. Cheers!