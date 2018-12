Just released... TODAY!

Here is the 1st official Marvel Studios Avengers: Endgame trailer!

After "Thanos" (Josh Brolin) has decimated half of Earth's population, "Hawkeye" (Jeremy Renner) reappears after seemingly losing something of great importance, "Ant-Man"(Paul Rudd) shows up, plus "Thor" (Chris Hemsworth) and "Hulk" (Mark Ruffalo).

Video of Marvel Studios' Avengers - Official Trailer

Are you excited to see it!

Avengers: End Game, in theaters, April 2019!