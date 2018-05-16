FIRST LOOK: "Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) Official Trailer

May 16, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 25: (L-R) Actors Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, Henry Cavill and Director/writer/producer Christopher McQuarrie onstage during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2018 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April

Photo: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Sipa USA

According to the YouTube post, "The best intentions often come back to haunt you. Mission: Impossible - Fallout finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise - Top GunAmerican Made, The Mummy) and his IMF team Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live, The Boss Baby, Beetlejuice), Simon Pegg (Star Trek, Ready Player One), Ving Rhames (Pulp Fiction, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) along with some familiar allies Rebecca Ferguson (The Greatest Showman, The Girl on the Train), and Michelle Monaghan (The Bourne Supremacy. The Heartbreak Kid) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill (Justice LeagueMan of Steel), Angela Bassett (Black Panther, American Horror Story), and Vanessa Kirby (Me Before You, The Crown) also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie (Jack Reacher) returning to the helm."

Mission: Impossible - Fallout... in theaters Friday July 27!

