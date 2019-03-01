FIRST LOOK: NKOTB/New Kids On The Block - "Boys In The Band" (Boy Band Anthem) - Official Music Video

Out today... the video to their new single, “Boys In The Band (Boy Band Anthem)” by New Kids On The Block, from their "Hangin’ Tough" (30th Anniversary Edition) album/CD/download (sorry, no cassette).

Watch for the cameos from Nsync's Lance Bass, Naughty By Nature, BBD/Bel Biv Devoe from New Edition, and Debbie Gibson!

Video of New Kids On The Block - Boys In The Band (Boy Band Anthem) (Official Music Video)

I still have my NKOTB CDs... lol! Hangin' Tough, baby!

NKOTB's MixTape Tour, with special guests Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson, Salt-N-Peppa and Tiffany, play American Airlines Center, Friday May 18 at 8:00 p.m.!