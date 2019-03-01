FIRST LOOK: NKOTB/New Kids On The Block - "Boys In The Band" (Boy Band Anthem) - Official Music Video

March 1, 2019
Blake Powers
New Kids On The Block perform during New Year's Eve 2019 celebrations in Times Square, NewYork, NY, December 31, 2018

Photo: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Out today... the video to their new single, “Boys In The Band (Boy Band Anthem)” by New Kids On The Block, from their "Hangin’ Tough" (30th Anniversary Edition) album/CD/download (sorry, no cassette).

Watch for the cameos from Nsync's Lance Bass, Naughty By Nature, BBD/Bel Biv Devoe from New Edition, and Debbie Gibson!

I still have my NKOTB CDs... lol! Hangin' Tough, baby!

NKOTB's MixTape Tour, with special guests Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson, Salt-N-Peppa and Tiffany, play American Airlines Center, Friday May 18 at 8:00 p.m.!

Tags: 
NKOTB
New Kids On The Block
NKOTB MixTape Tour
New Kids On The Block - Boys In The Band (Boy Band Anthem) (Official Music Video)
Nsync's Lance Bass
Naughty by Nature
BBD - Bel Biv Devoe
New Edition
Debbie Gibson

Recent Podcast Audio
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes