WATCH: "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" - Official Trailer (Leonardo DiCaprio/Margot Robbie/Brad Pitt)

Per the SONY YouTube post, "Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.

Video of ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD - Official Trailer (HD)

“In this town, it can all change…like that.”

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, in theaters July 26.