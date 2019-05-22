WATCH: "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" - Official Trailer (Leonardo DiCaprio/Margot Robbie/Brad Pitt)

May 22, 2019
Blake Powers
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Quentin Tarantino and Margot Robbie attend the "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" Press Conference during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2019 in Cannes, France

Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images

Blake Powers

Per the SONY YouTube post, "Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.

“In this town, it can all change…like that.”

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, in theaters July 26.

