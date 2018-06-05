FIRST LOOK: "Operation Finale" starring Ben Kingsley

June 5, 2018
Blake Powers
Ben Kingsley in "Operation Finale"

Photo: courtesy of MGM

Per the YouTube description, "This thrilling true story follows the 1960 covert mission of legendary Mossad agent Peter Malkin as he infiltrates Argentina and captures Adolf Eichmann, the Nazi officer who masterminded the transportation logistics that brought millions of innocent Jews to their deaths in concentration camps."

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley, Lior Raz, Melanie Laurent, Nick Kroll, Joe Alwyn, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Aronov, Ohad Knoller, Greg Hill, Torben Liebrecht, Mike Hernandez, Greta Scacchi and Pêpê Rapazote.

Operation Finale, in theaters Sept. 14.

